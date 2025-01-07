Left Menu

Rethink or Redemption: India's Bold Move on the Horizon

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar foresees bold decisions from Indian selectors following their WTC final hopes' collapse. With underperformance from seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Gavaskar suggests significant changes as India prepares for the England Test tour, eyeing future WTC cycles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:41 IST
Team India (Photo: X/@sachin_rt). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Gavaskar, a former cricket legend, anticipates a 'bold decision' by the Indian selectors following their thwarted World Test Championship (WTC) final hopes. The shock of a 3-0 whitewash by New Zealand on home soil and the decisive Australian victory in Sydney ended India's chance for WTC glory, prompting questions about the future of senior players.

The finger-pointing circus has caught stars like India captain Rohit Sharma and batting ace Virat Kohli in its glare. Rohit, grappling with batting woes, opted out of the crucial Sydney Test. Meanwhile, Kohli failed to spark under pressure, scoring just 190 runs in eight innings at 23.75 during India's 3-1 series loss.

Addressing the team's batting frailties, Gavaskar wrote in The Sydney Morning Herald that he wouldn't be surprised if selectors commence the new WTC cycle by banking on fresh talent, targeting the next final in 2027. With the England Test series looming, change appears inevitable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

