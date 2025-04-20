Left Menu

Virat Kohli Steers Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Victory

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 73 guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a total of 159 for 3 in 18.5 overs against a competitive bowling lineup. Contributions also included a solid 61 from Devdutt Padikkal, while Jitesh Sharma remained not out at 11. Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Yuzvendra Chahal took wickets for the opposing side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:15 IST
Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a commendable score with an unbeaten 73 against a challenging bowling attack. The match saw Kohli anchoring his team to a total of 159 for 3 in 18.5 overs.

Devdutt Padikkal supported Kohli with a strong performance, adding 61 runs to the scoreboard before falling to Harpreet Brar. Jitesh Sharma contributed with 11 not out, stabilizing the team's innings further.

Opponents saw skillful performances from bowlers Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Yuzvendra Chahal, each claiming a crucial wicket but not enough to topple Kohli's strategized play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

