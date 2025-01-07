Top Cricketers Set for PSL Despite Overlapping IPL Schedule

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is gearing up for its upcoming season in April-May, but star players Steve Smith and Kane Williamson might not participate due to prior commitments, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced.

The high-profile T20 tournament is also awaiting green lights from the England Cricket Board for participation of its players. While big names like David Warner, Adil Rashid, and Chris Woakes are confirmed in the Platinum category, the absence of Smith and Williamson remains notable.

This year's PSL is set to overlap with the Indian Premier League for the first time, prompting the PCB to aggressively pursue overseas players overlooked by the IPL. Despite challenges, names like Alex Carey and Shakib Al Hasan, who'll play solely as a batter due to a bowling ban, add starpower to the players draft.

(With inputs from agencies.)