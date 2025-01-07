Left Menu

Son Heung-min to Stay at Spurs Until 2026

Tottenham Hotspur extends Son Heung-min's contract, keeping him until 2026. The South Korean captain has been a key player since joining in 2015. He is the top Asian scorer in Premier League history with 169 goals for Spurs. Son is also a veteran of three World Cups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:24 IST
Tottenham Hotspur has secured the future of its captain, Son Heung-min, by extending his contract until at least 2026. The Premier League club announced on Tuesday that it had activated a one-year extension for the South Korean forward.

Since joining the team in 2015, Son has made a significant impact with 169 goals and 90 assists across 431 appearances. These achievements place him among the top 20 goalscorers in Premier League history and as the highest-scoring Asian player in the league's history.

Son is also a key figure for his national team, with 131 caps and participation in three World Cups. Tottenham is gearing up for a clash against Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

