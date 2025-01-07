Left Menu

India's Star Shuttlers Set to Shine at Yonex-Sunrise India Open

With a historic contingent of 21 Indian players, including top shuttlers Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu, India is poised for a strong showing at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open Super 750 badminton tournament. The event, featuring top global competitors, highlights India's growing prowess on the international badminton stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:43 IST
India's Star Shuttlers Set to Shine at Yonex-Sunrise India Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to take center stage at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open Super 750 badminton tournament, commencing on January 14 with an unprecedented 21-player contingent. Leading the charge are star players Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu, expected to captivate audiences at the prestigious Indira Gandhi Stadium.

This year's tournament promises top-tier action with the participation of Olympic champions like Viktor Axelsen and An Se Young, alongside world No. 1 Shi Yuqi. At stake are 11,000 ranking points and a total prize pool of USD 950,000, attracting a high caliber of international competitors.

Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary of the Badminton Association of India, noted the event as a testament to Indian badminton's rise on the global stage. With a record number of Indian entries, including promising debutants and seasoned athletes, the tournament marks a pivotal moment for Indian badminton as it continues to gain momentum and recognition worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025