India's Star Shuttlers Set to Shine at Yonex-Sunrise India Open

India is set to take center stage at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open Super 750 badminton tournament, commencing on January 14 with an unprecedented 21-player contingent. Leading the charge are star players Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu, expected to captivate audiences at the prestigious Indira Gandhi Stadium.

This year's tournament promises top-tier action with the participation of Olympic champions like Viktor Axelsen and An Se Young, alongside world No. 1 Shi Yuqi. At stake are 11,000 ranking points and a total prize pool of USD 950,000, attracting a high caliber of international competitors.

Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary of the Badminton Association of India, noted the event as a testament to Indian badminton's rise on the global stage. With a record number of Indian entries, including promising debutants and seasoned athletes, the tournament marks a pivotal moment for Indian badminton as it continues to gain momentum and recognition worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)