Amandeep Drall Leads WPGT's Historic Opening for 2025 Season

Amandeep Drall, who clinched the second spot in the Women's Pro Golf Tour Order of Merit 2024, is poised to lead the charge at the season's inaugural event as the WPGT makes its debut at the prestigious Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur. The tournament kicks off with 28 professionals vying for a purse of Rs 12 lakhs, forming an exciting lineup that includes two promising amateurs, Anaahat Bindra and Saanvi Somu. Notably, Saanvi narrowly missed a win in the ninth leg last year.

Both Amandeep and Sneha Singh, the 2023 HPWGT Order of Merit champions, stand as the frontrunners, according to a recent release. While Hitaashee Bakshi, the 2024 Order of Merit titleholder, skips the opening legs, Amandeep is determined to refine her game after missing much of the LET in 2024. Her LET prospects see her as a reserve for the upcoming Morocco event, alongside colleagues Sneha Singh and Hitaashee Bakshi.

The field boasts several winners from 2024, including Jasmine Shekar and Sneha Singh, as well as Anvitha Narender, and Amandeep Drall herself. Prominent names like Neha Tripathi, Seher Atwal, Shweta Mansingh, and Khushi Khanijau add to the competitive mix. Newcomers Lavanya Jadon and Jia Kochhar make their professional debuts, promising a riveting start to the season. The tee times are meticulously scheduled to ensure thrilling head-to-heads at Jamshedpur's Golmuri Golf Course.

