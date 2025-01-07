Left Menu

Amandeep Drall Leads WPGT's Historic Opening for 2025 Season

Amandeep Drall, a top contender from the 2024 season, headlines the Women's Pro Golf Tour's inaugural event at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur. With 28 pros and two amateurs competing for Rs 12 lakhs, the new season promises thrilling competition and features rising stars and seasoned veterans alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:24 IST
Amandeep Drall Leads WPGT's Historic Opening for 2025 Season
Indian golfer Amandeep Drall in Women's Pro Golf Tour (Image: WPGT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amandeep Drall, who clinched the second spot in the Women's Pro Golf Tour Order of Merit 2024, is poised to lead the charge at the season's inaugural event as the WPGT makes its debut at the prestigious Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur. The tournament kicks off with 28 professionals vying for a purse of Rs 12 lakhs, forming an exciting lineup that includes two promising amateurs, Anaahat Bindra and Saanvi Somu. Notably, Saanvi narrowly missed a win in the ninth leg last year.

Both Amandeep and Sneha Singh, the 2023 HPWGT Order of Merit champions, stand as the frontrunners, according to a recent release. While Hitaashee Bakshi, the 2024 Order of Merit titleholder, skips the opening legs, Amandeep is determined to refine her game after missing much of the LET in 2024. Her LET prospects see her as a reserve for the upcoming Morocco event, alongside colleagues Sneha Singh and Hitaashee Bakshi.

The field boasts several winners from 2024, including Jasmine Shekar and Sneha Singh, as well as Anvitha Narender, and Amandeep Drall herself. Prominent names like Neha Tripathi, Seher Atwal, Shweta Mansingh, and Khushi Khanijau add to the competitive mix. Newcomers Lavanya Jadon and Jia Kochhar make their professional debuts, promising a riveting start to the season. The tee times are meticulously scheduled to ensure thrilling head-to-heads at Jamshedpur's Golmuri Golf Course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025