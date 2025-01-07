Left Menu

Fresh Faces Energize U.S. Women's National Team Training Camp

U.S. Women's National Team coach Emma Hayes brings in new talent for January's training camp as seasoned veterans retire or step back. With a focus on a player-centric environment, the camp provides a chance for fresh faces to shine and build the team's future depth.

In a bid to rejuvenate the U.S. Women's National Team, coach Emma Hayes has summoned a new generation of players for the upcoming January training camp, following the retirement and withdrawal of well-known veterans.

Long-time captain Becky Sauerbrunn and star Alex Morgan announced their retirement from international play, while goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher will step back from international duties but continue with her NWSL commitments. This shift opens up opportunities for emerging talents.

Without international fixtures in January, the camp in Carson, California, focuses on 13 players with limited caps, aiming to deepen the player pool and provide growth experiences. Key highlights include the return of defender Crystal Dunn and the absence of the 'triple espresso' front line due to rest and injuries.

