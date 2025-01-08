Left Menu

Didier Deschamps' Departure: An Era Ends for French Soccer

Didier Deschamps, France's longest-serving national team coach, will step down after his contract ends in 2026. Deschamps led the team to numerous triumphs, including the 2018 World Cup victory and a final appearance in 2022's tournament. His departure marks the end of an impactful coaching legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 03:19 IST
Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps, hailed as France's longest-serving national team coach, will not extend his contract beyond its 2026 expiration, according to a statement from the French soccer federation to Reuters.

Deschamps, who succeeded fellow World Cup winner Laurent Blanc in 2012, famously led the French national team to a victorious 2018 World Cup and a return to the finals in 2022, cementing his legacy in football history. Notably, he is one of only three individuals to win the World Cup both as a player and as a coach.

Reports from French sports daily L'Equipe suggest Deschamps' official announcement of his decision will come on Wednesday.

