Didier Deschamps' Departure: An Era Ends for French Soccer

Didier Deschamps, hailed as France's longest-serving national team coach, will not extend his contract beyond its 2026 expiration, according to a statement from the French soccer federation to Reuters.

Deschamps, who succeeded fellow World Cup winner Laurent Blanc in 2012, famously led the French national team to a victorious 2018 World Cup and a return to the finals in 2022, cementing his legacy in football history. Notably, he is one of only three individuals to win the World Cup both as a player and as a coach.

Reports from French sports daily L'Equipe suggest Deschamps' official announcement of his decision will come on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)