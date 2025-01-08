Left Menu

Isak's Historic Strike Propels Newcastle Closer to League Cup Glory

Alexander Isak scored his 50th goal for Newcastle United, aiding a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final. Isak's performance positions Newcastle as favorites for the final, while Arsenal laments missed opportunities. A disciplined Newcastle defense ensures a strong start ahead of the second leg.

Alexander Isak reached a remarkable milestone, scoring his 50th goal for Newcastle United, as his team triumphed 2-0 against Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final first leg held at the Emirates Stadium.

Isak's goal just before halftime and Anthony Gordon's second-half tap-in secured a significant advantage for Newcastle. Arsenal missed several opportunities, with Gabriel Martinelli hitting the woodwork and Kai Havertz failing to capitalize on a clear chance.

Despite Arsenal's 23 attempts, Newcastle's solid defense held firm. Eddie Howe praised Isak's electrifying performance and emphasized the team's clinical edge, positioning them as favorites ahead of the Tyneside return leg.

