Tottenham's Form Woes: Would Salah Make a Difference?
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou doubts even Mohamed Salah's effectiveness in a team struggling to find form. Despite Salah's exceptional record, Postecoglou stresses the importance of a cohesive team. He believes Son Heung-min might excel at Liverpool due to their current form.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou expressed skepticism over in-form Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah's potential impact if he were part of the struggling Spurs squad. As Tottenham prepares to face Premier League leaders Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final, Postecoglou underscored the challenges confronting his team.
Despite Salah's remarkable tally of 21 goals and 17 assists this season, the Spurs manager questioned if those stats would be replicable in a squad suffering from a lack of unity and consistent performance. "Mo is world-class, but the cohesiveness and opportunities necessary for his level of play are missing," he mentioned.
Conversely, Postecoglou suggested Tottenham's Son Heung-min could perform well with Liverpool's current setup, citing potential improvements in his goal-scoring ability. This comes as Spurs extend Son's contract, hoping for a resurgence in form.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indonesia's Football Renaissance: Erick Thohir's World Cup Vision
Former Footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili Sworn in as Georgian President Amid Contentious Political Climate
Asian Football Weekly Highlights: Triumphs and Transitions
Liverpool Soars, Forest Surges: A 1979 Premier League Revival
Indian Football's Tumultuous Year: A Farewell to Sunil Chhetri and Future Uncertainties