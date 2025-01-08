Tottenham's Form Woes: Would Salah Make a Difference?

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou expressed skepticism over in-form Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah's potential impact if he were part of the struggling Spurs squad. As Tottenham prepares to face Premier League leaders Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final, Postecoglou underscored the challenges confronting his team.

Despite Salah's remarkable tally of 21 goals and 17 assists this season, the Spurs manager questioned if those stats would be replicable in a squad suffering from a lack of unity and consistent performance. "Mo is world-class, but the cohesiveness and opportunities necessary for his level of play are missing," he mentioned.

Conversely, Postecoglou suggested Tottenham's Son Heung-min could perform well with Liverpool's current setup, citing potential improvements in his goal-scoring ability. This comes as Spurs extend Son's contract, hoping for a resurgence in form.

(With inputs from agencies.)