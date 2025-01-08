Clash of Champions: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Wuhan Jiangda

Reigning Asian Women's Champions, Urawa Red Diamonds, are set to face China's Wuhan Jiangda in the quarter-finals of the inaugural Women's Asian Champions League. The announcement came after the draw for the last eight was held in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The Japanese club will host Wuhan Jiangda for a single-leg match on either March 22 or 23. The winners will advance to the semi-finals in May, where they could face either Ho Chi Minh City or Abu Dhabi Country Club. Meanwhile, Melbourne City will play Taichung Blue Whales and Hyundai Steel Red Angels will face Iran's Bam Khatoon on the other side of the draw.

The Women's Asian Champions League, which began in August, features 21 clubs vying for a $1 million first prize, marking it as the most lucrative women's club competition in Asia. Urawa clinched the continental title in its precursor, the Asian Women's Club Championship, by defeating Hyundai Steel earlier this year.

