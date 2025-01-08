Left Menu

Clash of Champions: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Wuhan Jiangda

Urawa Red Diamonds will face Wuhan Jiangda in the Asian Women's Champions League quarter-finals. The single-leg match will be held in March, with potential semi-final opponents Ho Chi Minh City or Abu Dhabi Country Club. The competition awards $1 million, the largest prize for an Asian women's club event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:14 IST
Clash of Champions: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Wuhan Jiangda

Reigning Asian Women's Champions, Urawa Red Diamonds, are set to face China's Wuhan Jiangda in the quarter-finals of the inaugural Women's Asian Champions League. The announcement came after the draw for the last eight was held in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The Japanese club will host Wuhan Jiangda for a single-leg match on either March 22 or 23. The winners will advance to the semi-finals in May, where they could face either Ho Chi Minh City or Abu Dhabi Country Club. Meanwhile, Melbourne City will play Taichung Blue Whales and Hyundai Steel Red Angels will face Iran's Bam Khatoon on the other side of the draw.

The Women's Asian Champions League, which began in August, features 21 clubs vying for a $1 million first prize, marking it as the most lucrative women's club competition in Asia. Urawa clinched the continental title in its precursor, the Asian Women's Club Championship, by defeating Hyundai Steel earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025