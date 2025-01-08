Patrick Kluivert Takes Helm of Indonesia's Soccer Team
Indonesia has appointed Dutch soccer legend Patrick Kluivert as the new coach of its men's soccer team, effective until 2027, with a possibility for extension. This change comes after the previous coach Shin Tae-yong was sacked as the team aims to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
In a strategic move, Indonesia has named Dutch soccer icon Patrick Kluivert as the head coach of its men's national team, the country's football association announced on Wednesday. His contract will run until 2027, with an option to extend.
This decision comes on the heels of Monday's dismissal of former coach Shin Tae-yong, as Indonesia steps up its efforts to secure a place in the 2026 World Cup.
Kluivert, known for his illustrious career in European club football and international matches for the Netherlands, is tasked with revitalizing Indonesia's soccer prospects on the global stage.
