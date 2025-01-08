Left Menu

Patrick Kluivert Takes Helm of Indonesia's Soccer Team

Indonesia has appointed Dutch soccer legend Patrick Kluivert as the new coach of its men's soccer team, effective until 2027, with a possibility for extension. This change comes after the previous coach Shin Tae-yong was sacked as the team aims to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:34 IST
Patrick Kluivert Takes Helm of Indonesia's Soccer Team

In a strategic move, Indonesia has named Dutch soccer icon Patrick Kluivert as the head coach of its men's national team, the country's football association announced on Wednesday. His contract will run until 2027, with an option to extend.

This decision comes on the heels of Monday's dismissal of former coach Shin Tae-yong, as Indonesia steps up its efforts to secure a place in the 2026 World Cup.

Kluivert, known for his illustrious career in European club football and international matches for the Netherlands, is tasked with revitalizing Indonesia's soccer prospects on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025