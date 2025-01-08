Scott Boland Breaks into ICC Top 10 Amid Test Cricket Turbulence
Australia’s Scott Boland makes a significant leap in ICC test bowling rankings following his standout performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Alongside notable rankings shifts for Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah, other cricket stars have seen upward trends, sparked by a packed week of international test cricket action.
In a breakthrough move, Australian pacer Scott Boland has surged into the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men's Test Bowling top 10, following his stellar performances during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. This landmark achievement comes as a result of Boland's significant contribution in Sydney, where he took 10 wickets, superseding expectations as the fourth-choice pacer in the absence of Josh Hazlewood.
The latest ICC updates also see Australian captain Pat Cummins ascending to the second spot in the rankings, now closely trailing India's Jasprit Bumrah, who maintains the top position with a record-breaking rating. Bumrah, for his part, managed to improve his rating, despite limited participation in the final, low-scoring Test due to a back spasm.
Other notable movements in the cricket world include South Africa's sweeping batting prowess, led by Ryan Rickelton as Player of the Match against Pakistan, while Afghanistan's Rashid Khan made a remarkable comeback against Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, the New Zealand and Sri Lanka clashes in white-ball cricket brought about significant developments, with players such as Kusal Perera making impactful performances.
