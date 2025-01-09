US Suspends WADA Dues Over Drug Test Dispute

The United States government has decided to withhold its 2024 dues payments to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) revealed on Wednesday. The decision is a response to long-standing tensions with WADA regarding a case involving 23 Chinese swimmers who were permitted to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics despite failing drug tests just weeks before the event.

ONDCP Director Rahul Gupta emphasized that the agency is carefully evaluating all available options, pushing WADA to undertake meaningful reforms to restore confidence in its global antidoping efforts. He stressed the need for WADA to take concrete steps to ensure that athletes worldwide can trust the integrity of the antidoping system.

The hold on payments could potentially lead the United States to lose its representation in WADA's Executive Committee, as per the agency's policy. Meanwhile, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has endorsed ONDCP's decision, criticizing current WADA leadership for not meeting reasonable reform demands that include an independent audit for enhancing transparency and accountability.

