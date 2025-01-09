Left Menu

Australian Open 2024: Stars Clash in Electrifying Grand Slam Start

The 2024 Australian Open draw is set, with top stars like Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, and Novak Djokovic facing early challenges. Nick Kyrgios's participation remains uncertain due to injury. The tournament will feature intense matches, starting Sunday, as players aim for Grand Slam glory at Melbourne Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:48 IST
Australian Open 2024: Stars Clash in Electrifying Grand Slam Start

The 2024 Australian Open draw has been unveiled, setting the stage for a thrilling start to the tennis season. Top seed Jannik Sinner faces Nicolas Jarry while women's champion Aryna Sabalenka encounters Sloane Stephens. This year's event promises electrifying matchups as the world's best players converge on Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic seeks his 11th Australian Open title, commencing with a match against U.S. wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy. Rising star Iga Swiatek is set to challenge Katerina Siniakova, while Coco Gauff gears up for a potential battle against Sofia Kenin. The stakes are high as competitors vie for Grand Slam dominance.

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen clashes with a qualifier and could meet Sabalenka in the quarter-finals. Carlos Alcaraz targets a pivotal win against Alexander Shevchenko to capture the elusive Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios remains uncertain of his appearance due to injury, leaving his participation in doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025