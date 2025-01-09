Australian Open 2024: Stars Clash in Electrifying Grand Slam Start

The 2024 Australian Open draw has been unveiled, setting the stage for a thrilling start to the tennis season. Top seed Jannik Sinner faces Nicolas Jarry while women's champion Aryna Sabalenka encounters Sloane Stephens. This year's event promises electrifying matchups as the world's best players converge on Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic seeks his 11th Australian Open title, commencing with a match against U.S. wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy. Rising star Iga Swiatek is set to challenge Katerina Siniakova, while Coco Gauff gears up for a potential battle against Sofia Kenin. The stakes are high as competitors vie for Grand Slam dominance.

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen clashes with a qualifier and could meet Sabalenka in the quarter-finals. Carlos Alcaraz targets a pivotal win against Alexander Shevchenko to capture the elusive Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios remains uncertain of his appearance due to injury, leaving his participation in doubt.

