FC Goa's Unbeaten Streak Extends Despite Late Hyderabad Equalizer

In an intense Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez voiced his displeasure with the 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC, which took place during the opening fixture of Matchweek 16. Both teams produced an energetic display, as they alternated periods of dominance and made the most of their chances.

FC Goa took the lead in the 52nd minute with a precise finish within the opponent's penalty box. However, after Borja Herrera's direct red card in the 59th minute reduced Goa to ten men, Hyderabad's captain Alex Saji was also expelled after receiving a second yellow card in the 71st minute. Allan Paulista's injury-time goal ensured a share of the spoils for the visitors.

Despite the draw, FC Goa extended their unbeaten streak to nine matches, securing third place on the table with 26 points from 14 games. Marquez stressed the significance of securing at least one point to maintain momentum, highlighting the challenges in consistently winning in the league. He acknowledged the need for self-criticism regarding tactics, particularly substitutions, to foster improvement.

