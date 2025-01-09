Left Menu

FC Goa's Unbeaten Streak Extends Despite Late Hyderabad Equalizer

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez expressed his disappointment after a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC, following a late equalizer in an Indian Super League match. Despite feeling his team played well in segments, Marquez emphasized the importance of maintaining their nine-game unbeaten streak in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:51 IST
FC Goa's Unbeaten Streak Extends Despite Late Hyderabad Equalizer
FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an intense Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez voiced his displeasure with the 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC, which took place during the opening fixture of Matchweek 16. Both teams produced an energetic display, as they alternated periods of dominance and made the most of their chances.

FC Goa took the lead in the 52nd minute with a precise finish within the opponent's penalty box. However, after Borja Herrera's direct red card in the 59th minute reduced Goa to ten men, Hyderabad's captain Alex Saji was also expelled after receiving a second yellow card in the 71st minute. Allan Paulista's injury-time goal ensured a share of the spoils for the visitors.

Despite the draw, FC Goa extended their unbeaten streak to nine matches, securing third place on the table with 26 points from 14 games. Marquez stressed the significance of securing at least one point to maintain momentum, highlighting the challenges in consistently winning in the league. He acknowledged the need for self-criticism regarding tactics, particularly substitutions, to foster improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025