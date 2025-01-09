Left Menu

Hyderabad FC's Resilient Comeback Earns Draw Against FC Goa

Hyderabad FC's interim head coach Shameel Chembakath commended his squad's mental fortitude following their 1-1 draw with FC Goa in the ISL 2024-25. Key highlights included a last-minute equalizer by Allan Paulista and impactful performances by substitutes, overcoming adversity to maintain a solid defense.

09-01-2025
Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad FC's interim head coach, Shameel Chembakath, lauded his team's resilience and mental strength following their crucial 1-1 draw against FC Goa in the ISL 2024-25's Matchweek 16. In a dramatic game, Hyderabad FC equalized in stoppage time with Allan Paulista netting a critical 91st-minute goal.

Chembakath praised his players for their strong comeback under pressure, emphasizing the team's mentality and commitment. Substitutes played a crucial role in the match, and Chembakath noted that such a resilient mindset would bolster their confidence in future matches.

Chembakath also highlighted forward Edmilson Correia's dedication, who played despite suffering from food poisoning. Tactical adjustments proved significant, and though facing challenges with a youthful squad, Hyderabad FC's defense remained resolute. Chembakath maintains optimism as they prepare to face Bengaluru FC on January 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

