Pat Cummins' Fitness Concerns Cast Doubt on Champions Trophy Participation

Australia's cricket landscape faces uncertainty as captain Pat Cummins grapples with an ankle injury that raises doubts about his participation in the forthcoming Champions Trophy. The issue came to light during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, where Cummins played a pivotal role, picking up 25 wickets.

It's confirmed that Cummins will miss the upcoming two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, with medical scans poised to determine his availability for the Champions Trophy, slated for next month in Pakistan and the UAE. Australia's chairman of selectors, George Bailey, told ESPNCricinfo that clarity on Cummins' condition is anticipated soon.

Cummins' injury adds to Australia's challenges, as they adapt by appointing interim captains in his absence. Meanwhile, the team also deals with Josh Hazlewood's calf injury. Bailey remains hopeful about Hazlewood's recovery, emphasizing ongoing efforts to ensure pace options are fit for future tours.

