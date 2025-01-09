India Unveils Historic Kho Kho World Cup Squads

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup has seen India reveal its men's and women's squads, with Prateek Waikar and Priyanka Ingle leading the teams. The event, held from January 13 to 19 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, will showcase teams from around the globe.

Both captains expressed excitement and pride in their roles. Priyanka highlighted the positive outlook for Kho Kho in India, especially for future opportunities at international games, while Prateek reflected on his 24-year journey culminating in this leadership role.

Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India, announced that the teams will don jerseys featuring a 'Bharat' logo, emphasizing their national pride. Major General Vikram Dev Dogra and Geeta Sudhan also spoke about the event's significance and preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)