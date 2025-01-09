India's Golfing Revolution: Pitch and Putt Takes Center Stage at Panchkula

The crisp, misty morning at Panchkula Golf Club heralded a new era in Indian golf with the debut of the Pitch and Putt format, aimed at democratizing the sport.

The Par3 Masters tournament witnessed 178 golfers eager to experience this format, challenging players with its unique three-club restriction.

Organizers and participants expressed excitement over the venue, keen on spreading the popularity and accessibility of golf across India with more upcoming tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)