India's Golfing Revolution: Pitch and Putt Takes Center Stage at Panchkula
The Panchkula Golf Club hosted India’s first Par3 Masters tournament, introducing the innovative Pitch and Putt format. With 178 golfers embracing this exciting format, the event aimed to make golf more accessible and elevate India's presence in global golf. Future plans include expanding to other cities.
The crisp, misty morning at Panchkula Golf Club heralded a new era in Indian golf with the debut of the Pitch and Putt format, aimed at democratizing the sport.
The Par3 Masters tournament witnessed 178 golfers eager to experience this format, challenging players with its unique three-club restriction.
Organizers and participants expressed excitement over the venue, keen on spreading the popularity and accessibility of golf across India with more upcoming tournaments.
