Rising Stars and Veterans: A Clash at the USD100,000 ITF Open

The highly anticipated USD100,000 ITF Open at KSLTA is gearing up to showcase a diverse field of tennis talent. Promising American Alycia Parks and Germany's seasoned player, Tatjana Maria, lead the roster. Maria, known for her impressive Grand Slam history, looks to capture another title.

Maria, a three-time WTA Tour singles champion and lauded as the WTA Comeback Player of the Year in 2022, is in the main draw of the Australian Open, where she is set to face Bernarda Pera. Meanwhile, Parks, on the back of her Auckland performance, unfortunately fell short in the Australian Open qualifiers, bowing out to Mirjam Bjorklund of Sweden.

The competition will see players from 17 nations, with 20 receiving direct entry and additional competitors joining through wildcards and qualifying rounds. Ankita Raina tops the list of Indian participants, while others await their chances from the alternates list. The winner is poised to earn USD 15,239 and significant ranking points.

