Mo Farah Leads the Race as Ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon

Mo Farah, the celebrated Olympic and world champion, has been named the international event ambassador for the upcoming Tata Mumbai Marathon. The race, set to take place on January 19, promises a record-breaking 60,000 participants.

The event, recognized among the world's top 10 marathons, will feature elite performers, including defending champions Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Srinu Bugatha. On the women's side, competitors like Aberash Minsewo and Thakor Nirmaben will lead the charge.

Farah, who has earned four Olympic and six World Championship golds, expressed excitement about his role. "When I run, I feel free, feel happy," he said, eager to share this passion at an event that has fostered a running movement in India over two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)