Sérgio Conceição's tenure as AC Milan coach has begun with notable success, as he led the team to victory in the Italian Super Cup shortly after his appointment.

The coach, known for his combative spirit and desire to win, has revitalized the team, instilling values he treasured as a player.

Players like Rafael Leão have thrived under his guidance, recovering from past conflicts to play pivotal roles in Milan's recent victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)