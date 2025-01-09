Left Menu

Sérgio Conceição's Explosive Start Ushers New Era at AC Milan

Sérgio Conceição has made an impactful start as AC Milan coach, guiding the team to an Italian Super Cup victory in just over a week. Despite challenges, his leadership has instilled fighting spirit and improved morale. Conceição credits players like Rafael Leão for turning games around.

Sérgio Conceição's tenure as AC Milan coach has begun with notable success, as he led the team to victory in the Italian Super Cup shortly after his appointment.

The coach, known for his combative spirit and desire to win, has revitalized the team, instilling values he treasured as a player.

Players like Rafael Leão have thrived under his guidance, recovering from past conflicts to play pivotal roles in Milan's recent victories.

