Real Madrid Triumphs Over Mallorca to Secure Super Cup Final Spot Against Barcelona
Real Madrid defeated Mallorca 3-0 in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals, with goals by Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo, and an own goal by Martin Valjent. Real Madrid will face Barcelona in the final after Barcelona's 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
In a commanding performance on Thursday, Real Madrid secured a 3-0 victory over Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals, setting up an exciting final clash with arch-rivals Barcelona.
England's Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the second half, executing a precise low shot after an impressive team play. The lead was extended when Mallorca's Martin Valjent inadvertently turned the ball into his own net during stoppage time.
Rodrygo capitalized on the momentum, sealing Madrid's triumph with a close-range finish. The Spanish champions are now poised to meet Barcelona, who advanced by defeating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in their semi-final match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
