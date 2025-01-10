Left Menu

Real Madrid Triumphs Over Mallorca to Secure Super Cup Final Spot Against Barcelona

Real Madrid defeated Mallorca 3-0 in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals, with goals by Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo, and an own goal by Martin Valjent. Real Madrid will face Barcelona in the final after Barcelona's 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 10-01-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 02:34 IST
Real Madrid Triumphs Over Mallorca to Secure Super Cup Final Spot Against Barcelona
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a commanding performance on Thursday, Real Madrid secured a 3-0 victory over Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals, setting up an exciting final clash with arch-rivals Barcelona.

England's Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the second half, executing a precise low shot after an impressive team play. The lead was extended when Mallorca's Martin Valjent inadvertently turned the ball into his own net during stoppage time.

Rodrygo capitalized on the momentum, sealing Madrid's triumph with a close-range finish. The Spanish champions are now poised to meet Barcelona, who advanced by defeating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in their semi-final match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025