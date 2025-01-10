L.A. Wildfires Halt Sports Events, Leave Devastation in Their Wake

The NBA has postponed Thursday's game between the Lakers and Charlotte Hornets due to the raging wildfires in Los Angeles. Despite the disruption, the NFL's Los Angeles Rams expect their playoff game on Monday to proceed as planned. The fires, which remain uncontained, have devastated large swathes of the county.

Tragically, at least five fatalities have been reported, and thousands of structures have been destroyed, forcing nearly 180,000 people to evacuate. In a heartfelt statement, the Lakers expressed their sorrow for the city and gratitude to first responders aiding those affected.

JJ Redick, Lakers head coach, and Ali Riley, New Zealand's national soccer captain, both suffered personal losses due to the fires. Contingency plans are in place for ongoing sports events, as Los Angeles grapples with one of its most destructive fire seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)