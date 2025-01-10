Left Menu

L.A. Wildfires Halt Sports Events, Leave Devastation in Their Wake

The devastating wildfires in Los Angeles have led to the postponement of an NBA game and affected sports figures, as over 180,000 residents evacuate. Fatalities have occurred and neighborhoods lie in ruins. Meanwhile, contingency plans are in place for NFL games and other events in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 03:21 IST
L.A. Wildfires Halt Sports Events, Leave Devastation in Their Wake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The NBA has postponed Thursday's game between the Lakers and Charlotte Hornets due to the raging wildfires in Los Angeles. Despite the disruption, the NFL's Los Angeles Rams expect their playoff game on Monday to proceed as planned. The fires, which remain uncontained, have devastated large swathes of the county.

Tragically, at least five fatalities have been reported, and thousands of structures have been destroyed, forcing nearly 180,000 people to evacuate. In a heartfelt statement, the Lakers expressed their sorrow for the city and gratitude to first responders aiding those affected.

JJ Redick, Lakers head coach, and Ali Riley, New Zealand's national soccer captain, both suffered personal losses due to the fires. Contingency plans are in place for ongoing sports events, as Los Angeles grapples with one of its most destructive fire seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025