Real vs Barcelona: A Rivalry Renewed in Spanish Super Cup Final

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to renew their rivalry in the Spanish Super Cup final, with Real coach Carlo Ancelotti urging fans to brace for an unpredictable showdown. Ancelotti, following his team's 3-0 semi-final victory over Mallorca, emphasized the unexpected nature of recent 'Clasico' clashes.

'The Clasico has been unpredictable lately,' Ancelotti noted, recalling past varied outcomes. Both Real and Barcelona look to showcase their on-field quality in pursuit of the title. Real faced challenges breaking through against Mallorca, where Jude Bellingham eventually scored in the second half.

Injuries also played a role, with midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni leaving the game early due to a head injury and others like Bellingham feeling fatigued. Ancelotti acknowledged the game's high demands and expressed determination to outshine Barcelona in the upcoming face-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)