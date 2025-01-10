Left Menu

Real vs Barcelona: A Rivalry Renewed in Spanish Super Cup Final

The Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Barcelona promises unpredictability, says Real coach Carlo Ancelotti. Both teams secured convincing semi-final victories, setting the stage for a thrilling 'Clasico'. Real's recent match against Mallorca highlighted challenges from both injuries and tactical gameplay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 10-01-2025 04:24 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 04:24 IST
Real vs Barcelona: A Rivalry Renewed in Spanish Super Cup Final
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to renew their rivalry in the Spanish Super Cup final, with Real coach Carlo Ancelotti urging fans to brace for an unpredictable showdown. Ancelotti, following his team's 3-0 semi-final victory over Mallorca, emphasized the unexpected nature of recent 'Clasico' clashes.

'The Clasico has been unpredictable lately,' Ancelotti noted, recalling past varied outcomes. Both Real and Barcelona look to showcase their on-field quality in pursuit of the title. Real faced challenges breaking through against Mallorca, where Jude Bellingham eventually scored in the second half.

Injuries also played a role, with midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni leaving the game early due to a head injury and others like Bellingham feeling fatigued. Ancelotti acknowledged the game's high demands and expressed determination to outshine Barcelona in the upcoming face-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025