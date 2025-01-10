Managerless Everton Triumphs in FA Cup Drama

Everton moved to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a decisive 2-0 victory over third-division Peterborough on Thursday. The match came just hours after the club's surprise decision to fire manager Sean Dyche, placing U-18 coach Leighton Baines and captain Seamus Coleman temporarily in charge.

Goals from Beto and Iliman Ndiaye secured the win, with Beto opening the scoring in the 42nd minute and Ndiaye sealing their advancement deep into stoppage time. This change in leadership follows the Texas-based Friedkin Group's recent acquisition of the club.

Meanwhile, Fulham dominated with a 4-1 win over Watford, thanks to two penalties from Raul Jimenez. Elsewhere, Cardiff won against Sheffield United, upsetting their FA Cup chances as Sheffield targets a Premier League return.

(With inputs from agencies.)