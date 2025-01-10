Jannik Sinner's Battle: The Doping Controversy Shadowing a Tennis Champ

World number one tennis player, Jannik Sinner, expressed concern on Friday regarding the unresolved doping controversy ahead of his Australian Open title defense. The case, weighing heavily on his mind, stems from failed drug tests for low levels of clostebol in March.

Although an independent tribunal exonerated Sinner in August, citing unintentional contamination, the World Anti-Doping Agency challenged this ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in September. Sinner's future in tennis hangs in the balance, as he could face a ban of up to two years.

Despite these challenges, Sinner remains determined to perform his best at the Grand Slam. His case, along with Iga Swiatek's, has sparked criticism in the tennis world, notably from Nick Kyrgios. "I'm here trying to prepare the Grand Slam. Let's see how it goes," Sinner said.

(With inputs from agencies.)