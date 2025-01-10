Travis Head Primed to Open in Sri Lanka as Sam Konstas Shines
Australian cricketer Travis Head may open in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, alongside rising star Sam Konstas, who is gaining recognition for his skills. The Australian squad, led by Steve Smith in Pat Cummins' absence, anticipates a challenging series with key players ready to showcase their talents.
Travis Head, the Australian cricket powerhouse, is in contention to open during the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, as confirmed by George Bailey, the chairman of selectors. Rising talent Sam Konstas, known for his remarkable skills, is also expected to see more opportunities.
Head excelled during the Border-Gavaskar series against India, playing in the middle order but now being tested as an opener in the subcontinent. Having replaced an injured David Warner, Head scored an impressive 223 runs at an average of 55.75 in five innings.
Australia's squad, announced Thursday, includes fresh faces after a successful 3-1 series win in India. Steve Smith leads the team in Pat Cummins' absence. With 19-year-old Konstas showcasing quick adaptability and McSweeney on the radar despite a tough run, Australia is set for a challenging tour.
(With inputs from agencies.)
