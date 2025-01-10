Left Menu

Travis Head Primed to Open in Sri Lanka as Sam Konstas Shines

Australian cricketer Travis Head may open in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, alongside rising star Sam Konstas, who is gaining recognition for his skills. The Australian squad, led by Steve Smith in Pat Cummins' absence, anticipates a challenging series with key players ready to showcase their talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:27 IST
Travis Head Primed to Open in Sri Lanka as Sam Konstas Shines
Travis Head
  • Country:
  • Australia

Travis Head, the Australian cricket powerhouse, is in contention to open during the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, as confirmed by George Bailey, the chairman of selectors. Rising talent Sam Konstas, known for his remarkable skills, is also expected to see more opportunities.

Head excelled during the Border-Gavaskar series against India, playing in the middle order but now being tested as an opener in the subcontinent. Having replaced an injured David Warner, Head scored an impressive 223 runs at an average of 55.75 in five innings.

Australia's squad, announced Thursday, includes fresh faces after a successful 3-1 series win in India. Steve Smith leads the team in Pat Cummins' absence. With 19-year-old Konstas showcasing quick adaptability and McSweeney on the radar despite a tough run, Australia is set for a challenging tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025