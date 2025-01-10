Left Menu

Indian Badminton Stars Battle On in Malaysian Open

At the Malaysian Open, Indian men's doubles duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating local favorites. However, it was a challenging day overall for India, with disappointing results for HS Prannoy, Malvika Bansod, and other Indian doubles teams in various stages of the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:57 IST
Indian Badminton Stars Battle On in Malaysian Open
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

In a thrilling spectacle at the Malaysian Open, Indian badminton duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy surged into the quarterfinals. They achieved this by defeating Malaysian hopefuls Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong with identical scores of 21-15. Action unfolded vividly at Kuala Lumpur's Stadium Axiata Arena, setting the stage for a riveting showdown.

Awaiting the Indian team in the next stage are local stalwarts Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi. Unfortunately, Thursday proved otherwise somber for Indian representation. Ace shuttler HS Prannoy's challenge was cut short by China's She Feng Li in a heart-wrenching defeat, maintaining the nip and tuck before losing 8-21, 21-15, 21-23.

Adding to India's woes, Malvika Bansod bowed out against China's formidable Han Yue in the women's singles, despite her spirited 6-2 lead, ultimately succumbing 18-21, 11-21. Mixed doubles pair Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, alongside women's duo Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, faced similarly bleak eliminations, hinting at the stiff global badminton challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025