Indian Badminton Stars Battle On in Malaysian Open

In a thrilling spectacle at the Malaysian Open, Indian badminton duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy surged into the quarterfinals. They achieved this by defeating Malaysian hopefuls Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong with identical scores of 21-15. Action unfolded vividly at Kuala Lumpur's Stadium Axiata Arena, setting the stage for a riveting showdown.

Awaiting the Indian team in the next stage are local stalwarts Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi. Unfortunately, Thursday proved otherwise somber for Indian representation. Ace shuttler HS Prannoy's challenge was cut short by China's She Feng Li in a heart-wrenching defeat, maintaining the nip and tuck before losing 8-21, 21-15, 21-23.

Adding to India's woes, Malvika Bansod bowed out against China's formidable Han Yue in the women's singles, despite her spirited 6-2 lead, ultimately succumbing 18-21, 11-21. Mixed doubles pair Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, alongside women's duo Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, faced similarly bleak eliminations, hinting at the stiff global badminton challenge.

