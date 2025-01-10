Alex de Minaur: Australia's Tennis Ace Eyes Grand Slam Glory at Home

Australian tennis sensation Alex de Minaur, affectionately dubbed 'the Demon', is generating significant excitement among fans as he approaches his home Grand Slam with renewed determination. De Minaur's rise through the ranks, highlighted by his ATP Finals qualification and entry into the top 10, underscores his burgeoning talent.

Last year, de Minaur claimed victories at the Mexico Open and Libema Open, though a hip injury caused him to withdraw from a Wimbledon quarter-final and miss the Paris Olympics. Resilient as ever, he bounced back to make the U.S. Open quarters and led Australia to the Davis Cup semi-finals. His 2025 season is off to a strong start with notable wins at the United Cup.

Despite the growing hype surrounding him, de Minaur remains focused on his game. He told reporters about maintaining 'tunnel vision' ahead of his first-round match against Botic van de Zandschulp, with sights set on advancing through the tournament. His goal is clear: to end the 49-year wait for an Australian men's singles champion at Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)