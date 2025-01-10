Zverev's Quest: Chasing Australian Open Glory

After overcoming a severe ankle injury sustained at the 2022 French Open, Alexander Zverev is determined to finally clinch a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

The world number two has showcased his resilience by securing Masters 1000 titles in Rome and Paris in 2024, alongside reaching the final in Roland Garros.

Zverev addressed the new off-court coaching rules, admitting changes are inevitable in the sport. 'If tennis is moving in this direction, then it should go all the way,' Zverev stated.

