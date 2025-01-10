Left Menu

Rinku Singh's Historic Smash: A Glass Window's Tale

A year after Rinku Singh shattered the St George Park press box window with a six, ground management considers getting his autograph on the damaged glass. Despite budget constraints and urgent repairs after a storm, the window remains. Officials emphasize their custodial role while managing public expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gqeberha | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:31 IST
Rinku Singh

In an unforgettable moment of cricketing flair, Rinku Singh's powerful six shattered the glass of the press box at St George Park during a T20 International against South Africa in December 2023. Despite this dramatic incident, reparations remain pending, capturing a larger narrative of prioritization amid budgetary constraints.

The damaged window, located in the Graeme Pollock Pavilion, stands as a testament to Singh's striking prowess. Acknowledging the incident with humor and practicality, an anonymous ground management official expressed that the repair won't happen anytime soon due to logistical hurdles and a focus on more pressing issues, like maintaining the venue's structural integrity near the corrosive coastline.

While the iconic glass panel has neither injured anyone nor seemed particularly hazardous, ambitions of obtaining Singh's autograph upon it are curtailed by India's distant return to South Africa. Meanwhile, the team navigates budget-focused repairs, including recovering from a costly August storm, maintaining their custodial responsibilities under the municipality's tight supervision.

