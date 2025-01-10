Djokovic and Murray: Rivals Turned Allies in Australian Open Push
Novak Djokovic has welcomed Andy Murray as his new coach ahead of the Australian Open. Despite an initial challenge to share personal insights with his former rival, Djokovic praised Murray's professionalism and dedication. Their new partnership is yet to be tested in a match.
In an unexpected twist, Novak Djokovic has embraced his former rival Andy Murray as his new coach in preparation for the upcoming Australian Open. Djokovic, aiming for his 11th title at Melbourne Park, expressed surprise at Murray's professionalism and dedication to the new role.
Murray, who regularly clashed with Djokovic on the court between 2006 and 2022, joined the Serbian's team in November. Despite not having a match under their belts yet, Djokovic is optimistic about the positive dynamics within his team.
Opening up to Murray on personal and professional levels initially felt 'strange' for Djokovic, but he now appreciates the openness they share. However, Djokovic chose not to comment further on past visa issues and focused instead on the tournament ahead.
