MLS Error: Mistaken Identity in Japanese Player Transfer

Major League Soccer mistakenly announced that Kyogo Furuhashi had joined Atlanta United, when it was actually Cayman Togashi. The error was quickly corrected, and the league issued an apology to the affected parties and removed the erroneous article from its website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:38 IST
Major League Soccer (MLS) issued an apology on Thursday following a significant mix-up involving Japanese footballers. The league initially announced that Kyogo Furuhashi had joined Atlanta United, only for the truth to emerge that it was, in fact, Cayman Togashi who signed with the club.

The confusion arose after Atlanta United hinted at signing a Japanese player earlier in the week. MLS posted an incorrect article stating Furuhashi, aged 29, had completed a move to the U.S. At the time, Atlanta had been speculated to be pursuing the Scotland-based forward.

The MLS swiftly removed the erroneous piece from its website and corrected the mistake, extending apologies to all parties affected by the error. The league did not immediately provide further comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

