Left Menu

India Triumphant in Tense ODI Clash Against Ireland

In a thrilling ODI match, India faced off against Ireland. Gaby Lewis stood out for Ireland with 92 runs, while India showcased robust bowling, especially from Priya Mishra and Deepti Sharma. Despite a late charge by Ireland, India held their ground, demonstrating strategic precision in the scoreboard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:56 IST
India Triumphant in Tense ODI Clash Against Ireland
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The first women's ODI between India and Ireland unfolded dramatically on Friday as India emerged triumphant, thwarting Ireland's determined batting lineup.

Highlights for Ireland included Gaby Lewis, who contributed a significant 92 before being caught and bowled by Deepti Sharma. Batters Leah Paul and Arlene Kelly offered support with scores of 59 and 28 respectively, yet it wasn't enough to tilt the scale in their favor.

India's successful defense was primarily attributed to the strategic prowess of their bowlers, with Priya Mishra and Deepti Sharma claiming critical wickets that stymied Ireland's momentum. Despite Ireland's late efforts, India maintained a firm grip to constrain them to a total of 238 in 50 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025