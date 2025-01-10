India Triumphant in Tense ODI Clash Against Ireland

The first women's ODI between India and Ireland unfolded dramatically on Friday as India emerged triumphant, thwarting Ireland's determined batting lineup.

Highlights for Ireland included Gaby Lewis, who contributed a significant 92 before being caught and bowled by Deepti Sharma. Batters Leah Paul and Arlene Kelly offered support with scores of 59 and 28 respectively, yet it wasn't enough to tilt the scale in their favor.

India's successful defense was primarily attributed to the strategic prowess of their bowlers, with Priya Mishra and Deepti Sharma claiming critical wickets that stymied Ireland's momentum. Despite Ireland's late efforts, India maintained a firm grip to constrain them to a total of 238 in 50 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)