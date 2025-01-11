Left Menu

Kensai Hirata Takes the Lead at the Sony Open

Kensai Hirata leads the Sony Open with a score of 7-under 63. He is ahead of key competitors like Sepp Straka and Zach Johnson. Johnson, eager for a fresh start, plays selectively due to family priorities. Gary Woodland, recovering from surgery, is also gaining momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Honolulu | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:11 IST
Kensai Hirata Takes the Lead at the Sony Open
  • Country:
  • United States

Kensai Hirata of Japan has taken a commanding position at the Sony Open, kicking off with four consecutive birdies and finishing with a final birdie at the 18th hole to score 7-under 63. This performance has earned him a one-shot lead among the early starters on Friday at Waialae.

Following closely behind Hirata are prominent figures like Austria's Sepp Straka, and former U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, who delivered an impressive eagle with a 9-iron shot from the third fairway. Johnson concluded the day with a score of 66, tied with Straka, while Lee Hodges finished at 64.

Gary Woodland, another notable contender, continues his comeback after brain surgery last year. His game shows renewed clarity and patience, reflecting his readiness to improve and compete at high levels. As the tournament advances, the competition remains fierce among these golfers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025