Kensai Hirata Takes the Lead at the Sony Open

Kensai Hirata of Japan has taken a commanding position at the Sony Open, kicking off with four consecutive birdies and finishing with a final birdie at the 18th hole to score 7-under 63. This performance has earned him a one-shot lead among the early starters on Friday at Waialae.

Following closely behind Hirata are prominent figures like Austria's Sepp Straka, and former U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, who delivered an impressive eagle with a 9-iron shot from the third fairway. Johnson concluded the day with a score of 66, tied with Straka, while Lee Hodges finished at 64.

Gary Woodland, another notable contender, continues his comeback after brain surgery last year. His game shows renewed clarity and patience, reflecting his readiness to improve and compete at high levels. As the tournament advances, the competition remains fierce among these golfers.

