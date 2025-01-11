Left Menu

Leverkusen's Triumph: A Bundesliga Thriller Against Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen bolstered its Bundesliga title defense with a 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund. Despite Dortmund's significant player absences, Leverkusen excelled with early goals and strategic plays, closing within a point of Bayern Munich in league standings. Striker Patrik Schick's contribution was pivotal in the memorable win.

Updated: 11-01-2025 20:12 IST
Bayer Leverkusen kicked off the year with a significant morale boost, defeating a weakened Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a thrilling Bundesliga match.

Nathan Tella startled the defense by scoring within just 25 seconds, leading to a spree where Leverkusen netted its first three shots. Dortmund, hit by illness and missing key players, fielded a makeshift defense.

The victory propelled Leverkusen just one point behind league leaders Bayern Munich. Coach Xabi Alonso celebrated the tactical win, praising striker Patrik Schick, who scored twice, solidifying his impressive goal streak.

