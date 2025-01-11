Leverkusen's Triumph: A Bundesliga Thriller Against Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen kicked off the year with a significant morale boost, defeating a weakened Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a thrilling Bundesliga match.

Nathan Tella startled the defense by scoring within just 25 seconds, leading to a spree where Leverkusen netted its first three shots. Dortmund, hit by illness and missing key players, fielded a makeshift defense.

The victory propelled Leverkusen just one point behind league leaders Bayern Munich. Coach Xabi Alonso celebrated the tactical win, praising striker Patrik Schick, who scored twice, solidifying his impressive goal streak.

