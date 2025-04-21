Xabi Alonso Poised for Real Madrid Return Amid Speculations

Bayer Leverkusen and coach Xabi Alonso have a 'gentleman's agreement' allowing Alonso to leave if a former club like Real Madrid shows interest, club CEO Fernando Carro disclosed recently.

The 43-year-old Spaniard, holding a contract until 2026, has brought considerable success to Leverkusen with Bundesliga, German Cup, and DFB Supercup wins. Amid rumors of him succeeding Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, Alonso's exit is contingent on his previous teams making a formal request.

Carro emphasized the cooperative ties with Real Madrid while confirming no official discussions about Alonso had occurred. Still, he highlights the strategic importance of a coach as they plan for the next season, pointing to Alonso's involvement at Leverkusen as reassuring.

