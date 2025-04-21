Left Menu

Xabi Alonso Poised for Real Madrid Return Amid Speculations

Bayer Leverkusen's coach, Xabi Alonso, could leave for a club he once played for, as per a 'gentleman's agreement.' Rumors suggest he's a contender for the Real Madrid role if Carlo Ancelotti vacates. Alonso's successful stint at Leverkusen, including a Bundesliga win, boosts his candidacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:27 IST
Bayer Leverkusen and coach Xabi Alonso have a 'gentleman's agreement' allowing Alonso to leave if a former club like Real Madrid shows interest, club CEO Fernando Carro disclosed recently.

The 43-year-old Spaniard, holding a contract until 2026, has brought considerable success to Leverkusen with Bundesliga, German Cup, and DFB Supercup wins. Amid rumors of him succeeding Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, Alonso's exit is contingent on his previous teams making a formal request.

Carro emphasized the cooperative ties with Real Madrid while confirming no official discussions about Alonso had occurred. Still, he highlights the strategic importance of a coach as they plan for the next season, pointing to Alonso's involvement at Leverkusen as reassuring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

