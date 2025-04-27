Left Menu

Bayern Munich Women's Team Clinches Another Bundesliga Title

Bayern Munich's Women's team secured their seventh Bundesliga title with a 3-1 victory over Freiburg. Iceland defender Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir scored, solidifying Bayern's 11-point lead. The team is set to compete in the German Cup final, while former champions Turbine Potsdam faced relegation.

Berlin | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:08 IST
The Bayern Munich Women's team achieved another milestone, securing their seventh Bundesliga title following a decisive 3-1 win against Freiburg.

Icelandic defender Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir scored with a late header, granting Bayern an unattainable 11-point lead over Wolfsburg, as the season nears its end with only three games left.

While the women's team prepares for the German Cup final in Cologne, the club's men's team inches towards their own Bundesliga celebration. Unfortunately, Turbine Potsdam was relegated after suffering a series of defeats this season.

