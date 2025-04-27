Bayern Munich Women's Team Clinches Another Bundesliga Title

The Bayern Munich Women's team achieved another milestone, securing their seventh Bundesliga title following a decisive 3-1 win against Freiburg.

Icelandic defender Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir scored with a late header, granting Bayern an unattainable 11-point lead over Wolfsburg, as the season nears its end with only three games left.

While the women's team prepares for the German Cup final in Cologne, the club's men's team inches towards their own Bundesliga celebration. Unfortunately, Turbine Potsdam was relegated after suffering a series of defeats this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)