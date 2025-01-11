Epic El Clasico Set for Supercopa de Espana Finale in Jeddah
FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are gearing up for a thrilling El Clasico showdown in the Supercopa de Espana final in Jeddah. Barcelona secured their spot with a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, while Real Madrid advanced with a 3-0 victory against Mallorca. Title supremacy is on the line.
In an exciting showdown, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are once again set to clash in the Supercopa de Espana final, marking a highly anticipated El Clasico. The action unfolds at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, this Sunday, according to Olympics.com.
Barcelona sailed into the final following a robust 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final, while Real Madrid booked their place with a commanding 3-0 victory over Mallorca. Organized by the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Supercopa de Espana is a prestigious annual competition that marks the inaugural event of the Spanish football season. This year, four teams are competing in a semi-final and final format.
Real Madrid qualified as reigning La Liga champions, and Barcelona as the runners-up. Athletic Bilbao secured their position by triumphing in last year's Copa del Rey against Mallorca. Sunday's face-off is particularly significant as both clubs vie for the season's first trophy. Barcelona is pursuing its 15th Supercopa title, while Real Madrid eyes their 14th after winning last year's competition.
