Royal Kings Punjab Joins Legend 90 League as Newest Franchise

Legend 90 League has officially announced the inclusion of Royal Kings Punjab as its latest franchise, set to debut in February 2025. Shortly after the announcement, Royal Kings Punjab unveiled their official logo, which features regal armor and a central crown, symbolizing leadership and might.

The franchise, owned by the innovative real estate company Shubh Infra, aims to embody resilience and royalty on the cricket field. Harish Garg, Director of Shubh Infra, expressed excitement stating, "Our team radiates the spirit of resilience and royalty, and we're certain our players will introduce an unprecedented level of enthusiasm and performance to the league."

Sunny Sehgal, also a director at Shubh Infra, highlighted the team's dedication to cricket and its fans. "Royal Kings Punjab is a beacon of pride for cricket enthusiasts across Punjab. We're committed to assembling a formidable squad that reflects our region's rich cricket tradition," said Sehgal, emphasizing the team's goal to make a significant impact on the tournament.

The Legend 90 League is famed for its innovative 90-ball format, reuniting cricket's legendary figures for a unique sporting experience. The league promises a vibrant display of skills and competition, appealing not only to cricket fans but also to those who cherish the sport's historical icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)