Left Menu

Royal Kings Punjab Joins Legend 90 League as Newest Franchise

Legend 90 League introduces Royal Kings Punjab as its newest franchise for February 2025. The team, symbolizing strength and royalty, is set to compete in a thrilling 90-ball format tournament, uniting legendary players. Owned by Shubh Infra, the team aims to deliver exceptional performances and honor Punjab's cricketing legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:42 IST
Royal Kings Punjab Joins Legend 90 League as Newest Franchise
Royal Kings Punjab logo. (Picture: Legend 90 League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legend 90 League has officially announced the inclusion of Royal Kings Punjab as its latest franchise, set to debut in February 2025. Shortly after the announcement, Royal Kings Punjab unveiled their official logo, which features regal armor and a central crown, symbolizing leadership and might.

The franchise, owned by the innovative real estate company Shubh Infra, aims to embody resilience and royalty on the cricket field. Harish Garg, Director of Shubh Infra, expressed excitement stating, "Our team radiates the spirit of resilience and royalty, and we're certain our players will introduce an unprecedented level of enthusiasm and performance to the league."

Sunny Sehgal, also a director at Shubh Infra, highlighted the team's dedication to cricket and its fans. "Royal Kings Punjab is a beacon of pride for cricket enthusiasts across Punjab. We're committed to assembling a formidable squad that reflects our region's rich cricket tradition," said Sehgal, emphasizing the team's goal to make a significant impact on the tournament.

The Legend 90 League is famed for its innovative 90-ball format, reuniting cricket's legendary figures for a unique sporting experience. The league promises a vibrant display of skills and competition, appealing not only to cricket fans but also to those who cherish the sport's historical icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025