Bumrah's Absence and Shami's Return Shake Up India's T20 Squad

India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah is sidelined for the upcoming T20 international series against England due to back spasms, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday. The absence follows his significant performance as the highest wicket-taker in the recent series with Australia.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammad Shami makes a comeback after recovering from ankle surgery, marking his first appearance since the 2023 World Cup final. The Indian squad sees some changes, with wicketkeepers Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel stepping in for the absent Rishabh Pant.

The five-match series begins on January 22, kicking off a cricket season that will culminate in the Champions Trophy next month, highlighting the strategic shifts within the Indian cricket team.

(With inputs from agencies.)