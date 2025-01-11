Left Menu

UP Rudras Triumph over Delhi SG Pipers in Thrilling HIL Match

UP Rudras secured a significant 3-1 victory over Delhi SG Pipers in the Hockey India League. Key goals by Floris Wortelboer, Kane Russell, and Tanguy Cosyns propelled them up the points table. Despite efforts from Delhi SG Pipers, including a goal by Jake Whetton, they couldn't clinch the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:25 IST
In a gripping Hockey India League clash, UP Rudras emerged victorious against Delhi SG Pipers with a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Crucial goals from Floris Wortelboer, Kane Russell, and Tanguy Cosyns facilitated UP Rudras' rise to the second spot in the points table. Despite Jake Whetton's solitary goal, Delhi SG Pipers are still searching for a win.

UP Rudras dominated early plays, showcasing superior ball possession and strategic attacks. However, it was in the final quarter that Tanguy Cosyns' goal solidified their lead, ensuring the team's well-deserved triumph.

