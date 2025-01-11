Slam Success and Suspensions: Highlights from the World of Sports

In tennis headlines, former Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas is hopeful that Melbourne will invigorate his game after slipping from the top 10 following a mixed 2024. Meanwhile, American Madison Keys battled a leg injury to clinch her second Adelaide title, enhancing her form for the Australian Open.

In the Sony Open in Hawaii golf event, Patrick Fishburn and Denny McCarthy share the lead with impressive performances midway through the tournament. Meanwhile, McCartney Kessler captured her second WTA title at the Hobart International after defeating Elise Mertens in a competitive final.

Among other stories, the NHL saw Nick Suzuki lead the Montreal Canadiens to an overtime victory, while in the NBA, New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson was benched due to team policy violations. Additionally, the league postponed two Los Angeles games due to wildfires, and the sports world mourns the passing of Colorado's Bill McCartney at 84.

