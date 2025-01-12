Left Menu

Rain Disruptions and Early Surprises: Australian Open Day 1

The 113th Australian Open commenced under cloudy skies in Melbourne. Rain caused delays on outer courts, but play continued on main courts. Notable performances included Donna Vekic's win against Diane Parry and Arthur Fils overcoming Otto Virtanen. Aryna Sabalenka began her title defence in the evening session.

The first day of the 113th Australian Open faced weather challenges as rain delayed matches on the outer courts. However, key games on main courts proceeded as planned, showcasing thrilling performances from top players.

Croatia's 18th seed Donna Vekic secured a win against France's Diane Parry with a well-fought 6-4, 6-4 victory. Similarly, Frenchman Arthur Fils came from behind to defeat Finn Otto Virtanen, advancing to the second round.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka, aiming for her third consecutive title, began her campaign in the evening session. Despite early delays, the tournament is expected to continue smoothly with additional scheduling adaptations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

