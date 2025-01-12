Aryna Sabalenka Shines Amid Rainy Melbourne Opener

Aryna Sabalenka began her quest for a third consecutive Australian Open title by defeating Sloane Stephens with a 6-3, 6-2 victory on Sunday. The match was held on Rod Laver Arena, one of the few courts that remained active under closed roofs due to rain affecting the tournament's opening day.

Sabalenka's win wasn't entirely smooth against the 2017 U.S. Open champion but she completed it in just over an hour, preparing herself for a second-round clash with Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Other notable matches saw Zheng Qinwen and Kei Nishikori navigate through the weather disruptions to secure victories.

While Sabalenka enjoyed the benefit of playing on a covered showcourt, many matches on the outside courts were postponed due to heavy rain, leading to eight singles matches being scratched. Organizers were thankful for an extra day in the schedule, implemented last year to accommodate such interruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)