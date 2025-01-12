Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness Concerns Cast Doubt on Long-Term Captaincy

Jasprit Bumrah, facing fitness challenges, emerges as a key candidate to replace Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain. However, his recurring back spasms raise doubts about his long-term viability in this role. Selectors consider alternative leadership strategies, including naming Rishabh Pant as a potential vice-captain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:20 IST
Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness Concerns Cast Doubt on Long-Term Captaincy
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • India

Jasprit Bumrah is leading the race to succeed Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain, but his lingering fitness issues, especially recurrent back spasms, have cast doubts on the sustainability of this leadership role. As selectors look towards the Champions Trophy, there's growing concern about Bumrah's ability to handle the rigors of being a pace spearhead.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) met to discuss future leadership scenarios, with a focus on choosing a reliable vice-captain. Currently, Rishabh Pant emerges as a strong contender to serve in this capacity, should Bumrah be unable to continuously fulfill the captaincy duties due to fitness constraints.

Former cricketers highlight the implications of Bumrah also juggling responsibilities in white-ball events alongside Test commitments. The selectors are considering a backup plan, including grooming another captaincy candidate, even as Bumrah gears up to lead India against England in upcoming Test series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025