Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness Concerns Cast Doubt on Long-Term Captaincy

Jasprit Bumrah is leading the race to succeed Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain, but his lingering fitness issues, especially recurrent back spasms, have cast doubts on the sustainability of this leadership role. As selectors look towards the Champions Trophy, there's growing concern about Bumrah's ability to handle the rigors of being a pace spearhead.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) met to discuss future leadership scenarios, with a focus on choosing a reliable vice-captain. Currently, Rishabh Pant emerges as a strong contender to serve in this capacity, should Bumrah be unable to continuously fulfill the captaincy duties due to fitness constraints.

Former cricketers highlight the implications of Bumrah also juggling responsibilities in white-ball events alongside Test commitments. The selectors are considering a backup plan, including grooming another captaincy candidate, even as Bumrah gears up to lead India against England in upcoming Test series.

(With inputs from agencies.)