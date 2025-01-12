Left Menu

Sumit Nagal's Valiant Fight Falls Short at Australian Open

Sumit Nagal, India's top singles player, faced a challenging defeat against Tomas Machac at the Australian Open, losing in straight sets. Despite a strong start, Nagal struggled with errors, enabling Machac to secure victory. India's singles campaign ends, but doubles players still compete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-01-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Sumit Nagal's run at the Australian Open ended prematurely as he succumbed to a straight-set defeat against world number 25, Tomas Machac, in the men's singles event.

Nagal started off strong, but a series of errors and Machac's steadfast performance led to a 3-6, 1-6, 5-7 loss for the Indian player.

Despite a spirited third-set effort, Nagal was unable to fend off Machac's comeback, marking the conclusion of India's singles presence at the tournament, though Indian doubles contenders remain in contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

