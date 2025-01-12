Rainy Upsets and Triumphs Mark Opening Day of Australian Open

The first day of the Australian Open was marked by notable wins and challenging weather conditions. Alexander Zverev, a French Open finalist and the second seed, secured a straight-set victory over wildcard Lucas Pouille, advancing to the second round.

Aryna Sabalenka showcased her championship mettle by defeating Sloane Stephens, embarking on her quest for a third consecutive title. Notably, Kei Nishikori made a triumphant return to the Grand Slam stage by overcoming Thiago Monteiro in an arduous five-set thriller.

Despite the excitement on the courts, rain played a significant role, causing multiple match postponements and impacting scheduling. The disruption led to the cancellation of several matches on the outer courts, although play persisted at the main venues under closed roofs.

(With inputs from agencies.)